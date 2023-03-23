One of Strathmore High's greatest running backs in school history is going into the SHS Football Hall of Fame.
Juan Medrano, who played for Strathmore from 2009 to 2011, will be honored at the Strathmore Hall of Fame Dinner on Saturday, March 25.
Medrano was part of three playoff teams, including the 2009 Valley championship team and the 2011 team that won the league title. In 2010, Medrano rushed for 1,575 yards, gained 1,643 total yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
His senior year, he rushed for 1,665 yards, gained 2,266 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. He even threw a touchdown pass.
A total of five former greats will be going into the Hall of Fame as Medrano will be joined by Ed Eisner (1963-1965), Al Garcia (1992-1993), John Halopoff (1981-1983) and Dave Milanesio (1977-1979).
The event will also feature two special guests in longtime Los Angeles Times sports columnist Larry Stewart, a 1964 Strathmore High graduate, and former NFL player Lupe Sanchez.
Stewart will have copies of his book, “My Up-Close View,” which chronicles his career in sports journalism at the dinner to sign and sell at discounted prices: $30 for hardcover, $20 for paperback and $15 for paperback with black and white photos. He's also donating copies of his book to school libraries in the Porterville Unifed School District. There's also a chapter in Stewart's book on Strathmore's 2017 State Championship football team.
The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Orange Blossom Ranch, 23798 Avenue 200, Strathmore. Freddie Quijas, a 1984 Strathmore High graduate, of Freddie Q's/Juicy Burger Catering will cater the event.
For more information on tickets call Rudy Ruiz, 559-359-3547.