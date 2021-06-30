The Porterville High School rally wagon was recently completely reupholstered by Joe and Alma Smith, owners of J's Custom and Original Upholstery at 39 No. 3rd St. The couple donated many hours of their time and effort over several months to finish completely unholstering the historic PHS rally wagon. The PHS student body will now benefit from the restoration spearheaded by the PHS Alumni Association.
J's Upholstery owners completely reupholster PHS rally wagon
