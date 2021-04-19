The Barn Theater Junior Company Spring Showcase presented Sunday at the Porterville Barn Theater's outdoor stage had it all – young and seasoned vocalists, dancers, choreographers, a pianist, a junior theater festival version of Frozen Jr., and a two-act play written and directed by Granite High School and Harmony Magnet Academy student Lilly Williams, who also starred in the mystery-drama. In addition, the show had the full support of parents, friends and the community.
It was the first performances at the Barn Theater in more than a year.
Gracelynn Phillips kicked off the show with her singing of “You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.”
One by one the young actors and performers, ages 6 through 18, took the stage for their numbers which included everything from Disney's “I Need to Know” from Tarzan by Rio Porter and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen by Rachel Pelon, to a piano solo of Ludwig von Beethoven's “Moonlight Sonata” by Kai Porter to a hip hop dance by Miley Martinez and Bella Perez to “Drown” by Lecrae and John Legend.
In addition, there were two plays.
The first, a student original production of “Ms Holland and Mr. Anderson: The Case of the Murdock Brothers” was written and directed by 17 year old Williams. The play centers around an investigation of two murder cases with the same M.O. – modus operandi – manner of operation.
With Williams playing the role of Ms. Holland, a profiler, and Jaydyn Drake playing the role of a detective, the duo tried to catch murderer Flint Wallace Murdock, played by Kai Porter.
“She is a fantastic lady. I have known her all four years in high school,” said instructor, vocal coach and accompanist for the show, Nicholas Walter during the program's intermission. “She plays and violin and piano, and dances also. She has a lot of candles burning, lots of heart and lots of talent. She was just as talented and passionate in middle school too. Watching her is inspiring. It's the kind of thing that keeps a teacher teaching.”
Others in the audience also praised Mary Shaw, director of the Barn Theater Jr. Company.
“It was amazing to be back and have this. The kids surpassed all expectations,” said Leslie Pelon. “I thought they all did great. The kids were all excellent. Mary does such a great job at showcasing all their talents and manages to put on an incredible show. It is great and a blessing to have this in such a small town. It is an incredible resource for our community.”
In all there were 19 numbers performed.
The BTJC Frozen Jr. production involved a large cast of characters singing and dancing on stage.
The show was dedicated to the late Wesley Cox, a Barn Board member and actor at the Barn Theater who has been an avid supporter of the BTJC since its inception in 2015.
“Today we are celebrating the life of Wesley Cox. He loved the kids. He loved watching them and was a strong advocate of Barn Theater Junior Company. We are dedicating today to him,” said Shaw just prior to calling for a moment of silence before the showcase began. “I am sure he is smiling down on us today.”
The show ended with the presentation of trophies for all the youth.