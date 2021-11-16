Some of the artwork of popular landscape artist Joy Collier is now on exhibit at the Porterville Art Association Gallery, 151 North Main.
Collier is a long time member of the Porterville Art Association. Collier's art will be on exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
She specializes in painting California landscapes and the Giant Sequoias of California in the Central Valley.
"I care most about capturing the strength of the form, the subtle richness of the color and tonal relationships, the way your eyes travel through the entire composition caressing the form, every curve and turn, enjoying the rich colors, the warmth of the sun and the coolness of the shadows," Collier said.
Sanger was looking for a local landscape artist to design and propose a huge mural. The Planning Commission adopted Collier’s idea, approving the mural.
Her mural was approved by California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). The paint used has permanent, long lasting quality. “I am in love with the natural world around me but not just with the actual place but the shapes and the colors and the moods that it stirs in me,” Collier said.
Collier said she's inspired by nature and her own photography. “I feel free to go back to my roots to create lots and lots of art, and to share the incredible gifts I’ve been given with anyone interested through this awesome tool called the World Wide Web,” Collier said.
Collier's large mural is located on 7th Street in Sanger. Her beautiful mural starts with the General Grant tree in Sequoia National Park, highlights the Historic Sanger Flume at Hume Lake and ends with a detail of the Flume. The mural was painted by Collier on October 20.