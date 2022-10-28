Joy Harvey, Ruling Elder of Porterville's Foothill Presbyterian Church, was added to the plaque of Honor Roll of Ruling Elders of the Presbytery of San Joaquin, PCUSA, which hangs in Visalia's Presbytery office.
On Sunday, October 16, Harvey was presented with a plaque in recognition of her decades of faithful service by the Presbytery executive, Rev. Ara Guckguezian.
Harvey's years as an Elder began in San Diego at Fletcher Hills Presbyterian Church where she also served as Clerk of Session and taught Sunday School. She had her husband, Doug, moved to the Valley in 1994 where they joined Foothill Presbyterian Church.
Doug, who died in 2018, was a Major League Baseball umpire for 31 seasons and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
After serving as an Elder and Clerk of Session, she will be moving to Texas. A potluck was held in her honor.