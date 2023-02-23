Editor's Note: Poterville College professor emeritus Jacinto Gardea is working as an English Language Fellow, an ELF, in Laos, as part of the U.S. State Department's English Fellow Program. Gardea's journal on his experiences will be featured periodically in The Recorder.
The ancient Greeks knew a thing or two. They knew a formal education started with knowing in depth the oral and written forms of one’s tongue, one’s lingua, one’s language. For this purpose, all youth (i.e. privileged boys, for the most part) were first taught Grammar, Logic, and Rhetoric (the Trivium), the first three of the Seven Liberal Arts. Logic taught them the “art of correct reasoning,” and Rhetoric “the art of persuasive speaking and writing.”
But it was grammar that laid the foundation for Logic and Rhetoric, because through grammar instruction, adolescents learned “how language is structured, how to read and interpret texts, and how to write with clarity.” Dr. Christopher Perrin, a classical scholar who I’ve quoted above, explains all this with clarity in a 5-minute YouTube video titled “What are the Seven Liberal Arts?”
The trivium — the verbal or language arts — reigned in the curriculum of classical times, the Middle Ages, and the post-Renaissance. So, for at least 2,500 years, it was the mastery of Grammar, Logic, and Rhetoric that qualified students to study the other four Liberal Arts: Arithmetic, Geometry, Astronomy, and Music.
Recently, at the CamTESOL Conference in Phnom Phen, the Cambodian Secretary of Education revealed he first learned a second language 40 years ago, when the predominant mode of language learning was repetition. In the Greek, Roman, and post-Renaissance periods, the predominant mode of learning the language arts was copying or transcription.
Copying or transcription continued as the predominant mode of learning even after the invention the printing press (1436) and the start of the Industrial Revolution in the late 1700s. However, in the 1800s, the emergence of public schools spurred grammarians to create, and publishers to print, grammar workbooks which provided students with sentence exercises demonstrating grammar rules and sentence diagramming. They became the new normal in grammar instruction. Ironically, 100 years later, they brought about the end of the reign of grammar instruction.
The polemic was described in detail in 2007 by Zane K. Quible and Frances Griffin in the article “Are Writing Deficiencies Creating a Lost Generation of Business Writers?” Quible and Griffin explain in the early 1960s, researchers started reviewing and summarizing the individual studies that had been conducted over decades on the relationship of grammar instruction and writing proficiency. These “meta-studies” unanimously concluded there was no statistical evidence to prove the sentence exercises of grammar workbooks improved writing proficiency.
A typical conclusion was that of Hillocks and Smith in 2003:"Research over a period of 100 years has consistently shown that the teaching of traditional school grammar (TSG) has had little or no effect on students, particularly on their writing." The team of Richard Braddock, Richard Lloyd-Jones, and Lowell Schoer went even further:
In view of the widespread agreement of research studies based upon many types of students and teachers, the conclusion can be stated in strong and unqualified terms: the teaching of formal grammar instruction has a negligible or, because it usually displaces some instruction and practice in actual composition, even a harmful effect on the improvement of writing. (Research in Written Composition (1963)
These unequivocal condemnations of formal grammar instruction had an unequivocal impact on the English teaching profession. In 1985, the board of directors of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) approved the following position statement, which was later posted on the NCTE Web page:
Resolved, that the National Council of Teachers of English affirm the position that the use of isolated grammar and usage exercises (is) not supported by research (and) is a deterrent to the improvement of students’ speaking and writing… and that the NCTE urge the discontinuance of testing practices that encourage the teaching of grammar rather than English language arts instruction.
While the NCTE board of directors attempted to specifically condemn “the use of isolated grammar and usage exercises,” the clause “the discontinuance of testing practices that encourage the teaching of grammar” had a chilling effect on the profession.
Instead of limiting themselves to condemning “the use of isolated grammar and usage exercises,” the NCTE board of directors seemed to condemn the teaching of grammar in general. Perhaps without intending to, they had nevertheless thrown out the baby with the bath water.
Four interconnected consequences can be linked to the conclusion of the NCTE board of directors:
Thousands of English teachers stopped seeing any justification to study grammar seriously.
Consequently, too many English teachers today are unprepared to clearly illustrate to their students how we combine words, phrases, clauses, and punctuation marks to construct sentences in English.
So, it’s no surprise too many of our students have trouble expressing themselves orally and in writing.
Finally, we lost the motivation to find innovative ways of teaching grammar… and the motivation to identify and focus on the grammar components that are absolutely essential to show students how we combine words, phrases, clauses, and punctuation marks to express ourselves with clarity.
The need to illustrate the structure of our language to students is as imperative today as it was in ancient times. The difference now is the haze that continues to sap English teachers’ confidence in the effectiveness of grammar instruction. What can turn the tide is innovation, and in the next entry I’ll describe my own efforts in that realm.
