Editor's Note: Poterville College professor emeritus Jacinto Gardea is working as an English Language Fellow, an ELF, in Laos, as part of the U.S. State Department's English Fellow Program. Gardea's journal on his experiences will be featured periodically in The Recorder.
A fundamental mission of a U.S. Embassy is to promote the United States in all its facets: the people and their values, their history and government, their arts and sports, their business and education systems. To do some of the promotion, the Embassy provides funds and educational materials to local centers, which then become known as American Centers or American Corners. The American Corner in Savannakhet is located inside the Savan Centre (British spelling), a community center that was originally created in 2013 through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Lao Department of Education and Sports, the Finnish government, and FIDA, a Finnish NGO run by Finnish ex-pats. The mission of the Centre was to provide the surrounding community in the Keysone District a safe recreational environment for youngsters with classes on life-skills and workshops on child-rights.
From 2013 to 2021, the Savan Centre functioned on an annual budget of 150,000 Euros ($159,000 USD), 80 percent provided by the Finnish government and 20 percent by FIDA, a Finnish NGO. The Centre had a staff of 10 full-time employees during this period, which enabled it to provide workshops and classes not only on site but also at local schools.
But in 2021, due to a Lao government policy change, the Finnish government withdrew all financial assistance from Laos. As a result, the Savan Centre lost 80 percent of its funding and its financial future became bleak. What saved it was the fact that during the previous eight years, the Centre had steadily built community support through its classes, workshops, and recreational program. Parents in the district expressed their appreciation for the social and recreational haven the Centre had been providing for their youngsters, and they urged that a way be found for the Centre to continue.
Thus, in 2021, the Lao Department of Education and Sports authorized the Savan Centre to function as a non-profit organization. The Department provided no funding for the Centre although it granted its use of a nearby soccer field. The funding from FIDA continued, supplemented now by individual donations and fund-raising events organized by parents. The U.S. Embassy, in turn, recognizing the potential of the Centre to become an American Corner site, made a commitment to provide ongoing financial support.
The Centre currently functions on a budget of $22,000 — 50 percent provided by the U.S. Embassy, the remainder coming from FIDA, individual donations, and fund-raising events. The centre is also starting to benefit from the modest profits of a café which the staff launched in 2022. The funds from FIDA, individual donations, and fund-raising events fluctuate from year to year, so the Centre staff — reduced now to five — is struggling to continue the classes, workshops, and recreational activities that endeared it to the community, because they’re doing it on a fraction of their former budget.
At the same time, the staff is hamstrung by a traditional, multi-layered bureaucracy in the Department of Education and Sports that insists on approving every Centre fund-raising activity. Moreover, the Centre must pay a fee each time it seeks to publicize its fund-raising activities in the local paper.
What the Department of Education and Sports is quick to approve are activities that promote Lao culture, history, and art — without providing any funds for such activities. Lao culture, history, and art are not exactly the cup of tea of the large number of youngsters that frequent the center. They favor the most current variations of hip hop.
The U.S. Embassy, on the other hand, insists on the promotion of American culture, values, civics, arts, sports, and the English language — all of which are welcome by the youngsters and their parents. But the Embassy has so far proven reluctant to give a serious consideration to the Centre’s increasing operating costs.
Meanwhile, independent of the Lao regulators and the U.S. sponsorship, some stark statistics point to the social-economic reality the Savan Centre staff seek to address.
According to the 2019 United Nations Development Program (page 300) and the World Factbook (accessed December 2020), the Lao literacy rate is a seemingly healthy84.7 percent (age 15 and above) and the primary school completion rate is even better: 97.9 percent. However, the figure for “mean years of schooling”is5.2 years, which means while almost every Lao child graduates from primary school, on average the Lao citizenry completes little more than five years of schooling. The global average is 8.7 (World Economics).
The World Bank’s April 2020 update points out 32.3 percent of all Lao people are below the age of 14, which translates into the eye-opening fact one-third of the Lao population is below the age of 14.
The unemployment rate appears to be one to be proud of: 0.63 percent —yet the rate for vulnerable employment is 80.1 percent. Driving or walking about Vientiane or Savannakhet, one can see almost everyone is engaged in some type of work, but their jobs are by and large menial, low-paid, and lack any real security.
This reality is verified by the UN Global Human Development Indicators (2019), one of which is 42.1 percent of Lao youth (between 15 and 24) are not in school or employment — and the "working poor" rate stands at a staggering 80 percent.
In Savannakhet, The Savan Centre is essentially an oasis that provides a safe, educational and recreational environment for young people in a city that, unfortunately, has plenty of unhealthy places that youth can turn to. It's surprising to learn in Laos 12-15-year-old youngsters have no difficulty buying liquor.
With a staff of five, the Savan Centre is conducting almost as many classes, workshops, and sports activities as it conducted when it had 10 employees. The centre not only offers English Language and culture classes but also a budding music teaching and recording facility. The Centre’s staff shortage is currently being alleviated by three Savannakhet University graduates who are engaged in internships working as English tutors. In addition, as an English Language Fellow, I'm currently teaching a semester-long Advanced Composition and Academic Writing course for the Centre’s teachers and tutors.
Against the odds of daunting social-economic needs, the Savan Centre is bravely trying to survive on a shoe-string budget and between a rock and a hard place: between the cultural priorities of the government department that authorized its existence — and those of a U.S. Embassy that so far has proven reluctant to increase its economic support.