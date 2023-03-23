Editor's Note: Porterville College professor emeritus Jacinto Gardea is working as an English Language Fellow, an ELF, in Laos, as part of the U.S. State Department's English Fellow Program. Gardea's journal on his experiences will be featured periodically in The Recorder.
Textbooks are handy things: all your course content is neatly organized into chapters or units, including quizzes, tests, writing assignments. You really don’t have to do much — just follow the text as you would a recipe. That’s what countless numbers of teachers do around the world, either because they choose to or because their school or university requires it for accountability.
Feeling no need to modify or amplify, teachers get a false sense of security and completeness from the text. “Since I’m following the textbook,” the reasoning goes, “I’m meeting my responsibility as the teacher — this is all I need to teach.” What’s more: they can also appear blameless for the pedagogical fragmentation that characterizes most English learning textbooks.
This semester I’m team-teaching with two other teachers in two intermediate English learning classes at Savannakhet University; they're the teachers of record. I had observed classrooms in the largest private chain of English learning schools in Peru, where teachers are required to strictly follow the text and administer the specified exam at the end of each unit. So, it shouldn't have been surprising to see both Lao teachers start the semester by blandly following the textbook. But it was surprising, especially as we're in a public university and not a private school system.
Today’s textbooks are filled with colorful photographs displayed in a teen-magazine format with fill-in-the-blank dialogues and vignettes of individuals studying abroad or engaged in some unique activity. It’s the textbook writers’ and publishers’ way of connecting to young language learners. And it works, sort of.
For instance, it’s sort of interesting in a unit on countable and non-countable nouns to read a highlight about a young professional couple whose “extraordinary ambition… is to live until they are 120 years old.” They plan to do it by eating “a lot of raw food” while avoiding frying, grilling, or roasting the vegetables and white meat they eat.
Unfortunately, the more unique and “extraordinary” the experiences of individuals portrayed in textbooks become, the farther away they are from the everyday experience of language learners. This fact becomes significant when we remember learners learn best what they can relate to themselves, to their own social, economic, and family life. In schools that require strict adherence to the text, the gap between the reality presented by the text and that of the learners becomes permanent. In contrast, in schools where strict adherence to the text isn't mandatory, a real opportunity exists to modify, amplify, and/or to add activities that can encourage students to connect the unit content to their own lives… but only if the teacher decides to do it.
The first thing that ought to be taught at teacher-training colleges is there are no perfect textbooks. Student-teachers ought to be given plenty of opportunities to explore how particular chapters or units can be supplemented with additional or alternate dialogues (featuring the names of learners?), activities, stories, poems, articles, or illustrations. And they ought to be reminded the supplemental materials they create will do more than benefit students — they will also prove beneficial to the creators themselves.
When we explore a text chapter or unit with the view of making it more effective and relevant, some extraordinary things happen:
We find that in the process we're staying vibrant and in touch with our original mission as teachers, which is to gather the best materials to teach our students.
Secondly, by digesting a unit with the view of improving it, we become far more familiar with the contents of the unit than we would otherwise be.
Students then quickly recognize our extra effort and are likely to reward it by becoming more engaged participants.
Lastly, we begin to build a reservoir of supplemental materials that will be available in other classes or semesters (and might well benefit other colleagues, other students).
In short, when we choose to be pedagogic creators, we stay true to our calling and our depth as educators increases. In a real sense, we then take ownership of the text and can say to ourselves and others, “This is how I teach this unit… this is how I make it better.”
Teachers become better teachers by doing — or by watching another teacher doing it over an extended period. So it's that with the stories, diagrams, and other handouts I’m creating this semester, I hope to demonstrate to my two Lao team-teaching colleagues the multiple benefits of leaving one’s footprint on a textbook.