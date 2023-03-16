Editor's Note: Poterville College professor emeritus Jacinto Gardea is working as an English Language Fellow, an ELF, in Laos, as part of the U.S. State Department's English Fellow Program. Gardea's journal on his experiences will be featured periodically in The Recorder.
I'm now settled in a furnished, three-bedroom house on the outskirts of Savannakhet, less than a mile from Savannakhet University (SVKU). I have a set schedule: three classes at the University, one at the Savan (American) Centre all of them meeting twice a week. The routine is in stark contrast to the two tumultuous weeks that preceded my settling in in Savannakhet.
At 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, I took a taxi to Wattay International Airport in Vientiane to catch a 7:50 flight to Savannakhet. At the airport, I joined the team that was making an official visit to the city in central Laos. The leader was the East Asia Regional Language Officer (RELO), Jerrold Frank, who supervises the English Language Fellows in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Accompanying him were two assistants from Hanoi and two assistants from the American Embassy in Vientiane.
Hotel reservations for the team had been made well in advance; as the novice, I had booked a flight-hotel package that landed me at the Sala Thongyon Guesthouse: nine wooden bungalows, some with AC, of which none were vacant. I was assigned a single room with a fan in the middle of the ceiling ($10 a night) didnt think Id be able to sleep, but I managed.
In the morning, I had time for two cups of coffee before being picked up by the team; we headed for SVKU, where we were ushered into a small reception room half-filled with officials from the University. The Vice-president greeted the RELO, who introduced his team. We brought our hands together and bowed in greeting.
After a series of diplomatic exchanges, the RELO said what he had come to say: a request for an English Language Fellow had been made by the University, and he was there to introduce the ELF and to make clear the perameters in which he would labor; he was also there to encourage the University to take advantage of the nine other programs coordinated by his assistants in Vietnam and Laos, such as the American English Live Series, the English Language Specialist Program, and the MOOCS (Massive Open Online Courses). The Vise-president expressed interest in the development of a certificate program.
Business done, we headed to the Teachers Training College, to be guests of honor at the graduation of a group of underprivileged secondary students whose academic record had qualified them to receive English instruction at no cost. The President of the College, along with a host of dignitaries, were present. The most outstanding boy and girl had earned the privilege of addressing the gathering. They spoke clearly and their remarks were thoughtful and hopeful of the future. We were all impressed.
After the handing off of the diplomas, we saw an oral lesson coordinated by two teachers. They used microphones, acted out a dialogue, and then pairs of students performed their own short skit. They were impressive. The time was now 4 p.m., but we were not through.
Next, we were taken to the Savan Centre, which receives partial funding from the American Embassy so it can function as an American Space. We met the director and the assistant director, who gave us a tour. The Centre provides a safe recreational space, manages its own football field, and recently started a music program and a small café. Most importantly the two-story Centre offers a curriculum of English classes, Child Rights and Leadership workshops, and Healthy Living Classes. With their limited funds, the five full-time staff are doing remarkable things for the community and the community recognizes it.
The workday finally done, I excused myself from dinner so I could pursue my own agenda: finding a place to rent. I stayed over one more day to see two places. Having selected the house Im living in, I returned to Salas place, but I couldnt sleep. I stepped out to get some fresh air and saw Sala Thongyon filling in numbers in her large accounting book. We talked, I told her I wanted a photo of her, and then explained my mom in Mexico managed two stores, and she would stay up at night to do her accounting, just like her. I thanked her. In the morning, while she took her sister to a doctor in Thailand, I returned to Vientiane.
Friday morning, I presented a workshop at LaoTESOL, and Saturday morning flew to Siam Reap, Cambodia, for the English Language Fellow Midyear Conference, which essentially has two functions the first of which boils down to Lets see what youve been doing. The second function is to review the layers of orientation material you thought you were done with. It's important stuff, but a pain to digest yet again.
As for the ELFS, they're a cut above your average language teacher, and they carry out teaching assignments in host institutions that at times show more bureaucracy and indifference than concern for the training of their teachers and the instruction of their students but the ELFs carry on.
After three days of meetings, we spent a day conducting workshops for the benefit of primary, secondary, and university-level teachers at various sites in Siam Reap. They welcomed us and were grateful for our help. The next morning, we boarded a large bus that took us on a straight road into Phnom Phen for the 2003 CamTESOL Conference.
Most of us presented at the crowded, two-day affair hosted by a technology university, and on the second evening enjoyed a boat ride on the Mekong. The next morning, Sunday, February 19, we scrambled to catch the flights to our respective cities. On Monday, I packed my suitcases and said good-bye to the four-star Dhavara Hotel. I arrived in Savannakhet at midday on Tuesday and spent the day unpacking and decompressing from the whirlwind of travel.
Would I exchange the nice hotels, the string of workshop presentations in Vientiane, Siam Reap, the phenomenal Phnom Phen in the company of extraordinary peers?
Naw Ill take the teaching routine in an isolated humdrum city, even with the occasional bouts of homesickness.