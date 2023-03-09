Journal of an ELF in Laos Part 6: Two Rivers
Editor's Note: Poterville College professor emeritus Jacinto Gardea is working as an English Language Fellow, an ELF, in Laos, as part of the U.S. State Department's English Fellow Program. Gardea's journal on his experiences will be featured periodically in The Recorder.
I was born near a river — one not as wide as the mighty Mekong, but just as dangerous. One day as a 10-year-old boy, I nearly drowned in that river — and as an adult have read stories about the many Mexicans and South Americans who each year lose their lives in the river trying to cross illegally into the United States (more than 800 in 2022). We Mexicans call that river El Rio Bravo (The Brave or Angry River); North Americans call it the Rio Grande (Big River).
I lived the first 11 years of my life in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico — two blocks from the U.S.-Mexico border. When our family immigrated and drove across the international bridge into El Paso, Texas, serendipity led my parents to rent an apartment two blocks from the border — so my three brothers and I could gaze south across the river and see our old neighborhood. Our parents didn’t bother looking south; they’d worked there since they were 6 and 7.
My father was eager to join his mother and sister in Gilroy, Calif., and our mom (an energetic, enterprising woman who had managed two small grocery stores) had decided she didn’t want her four sons to grow up in the troublesome border city of Ciudad Juarez. They were both looking for a new start in the North, el Norte.
We lived less than a school year in El Paso, where the local school didn't accept Robert, Oscar, and me, the youngest. Only our oldest brother Jesus was enrolled in the local high school because he’d studied English in Mexico, but he didn’t have it any easier than we three — because even though he understood everything his teacher told him, he couldn’t express the English that was bottled up inside him.
Robert, Oscar, and I rode a public bus to learn English at Douglas Elementary, a school at the outskirts of the city consisting of several dark-red brick buildings. Across the street were more red-brick buildings, three-floors tall, where the Black families lived who sent their kids to the school across the street. We didn’t learn much English, mainly because our teachers hadn't been trained to teach English to speakers of other languages. This was 1964.
During the awkward, embarrassing years I struggled to learn English, I was a mediocre student who somehow forgot that in Mexico the stories of comic books were his passion, especially one about a Black Mexican boy named Memín Pinguín. He and his three friends became involved in all sorts of adventures that in the end taught young readers about the loyalty of friends and the importance of loving parents.
So, again by serendipity, when I was about to drop out of high school in the 11th grade, I found myself in a short story class that relit my love of stories. I began to study seriously.
I graduated from high school with good grades, graduated from the local community college with even better grades, then transferred to the University of California at Santa Cruz, where I experienced the plays and poetry of Shakespeare, the novels of Charles Dickens, Daniel DeFoe, Henry Fielding, and Mark Twain. I received my bachelor’s in English Literature, with a minor in Spanish Literature, in 1975.
Then I spent a year as a doctoral student in English and Comparative Literature at the University of California, Irvine, which was a total disaster and the darkest year of my life. By serendipity, again, I found work teaching English to kids in a summer program and then managed to transfer to the Secondary Teacher Preparation program. I did my student teaching at a large and tough city high school, where I nevertheless discovered my love of teaching.
So, I combined my love of stories with my love of teaching, and I spent 35 years absorbing and telling stories, and trying constantly to find better ways to teach literature and writing.
Now I find myself being treated as a distinguished professor at Savannakhet University, in a city that looks a lot like Juarez looked in the early 1960s. And I’m living near the life-giving Mekong, and along its banks my early-life memories are flowing… I’m happy.