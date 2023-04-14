The Lao New Year holiday has elements of our Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s celebrations. For Lao people, it’s a time of reunion and renewal, of cleansing and honoring elders, of seeking forgiveness and expressing wishes of happiness and prosperity for loved ones. For two years the COVID pandemic denied Lao people their liveliest holiday, so this year the young, the old, and the middle-aged are very much looking forward to family and community reunions — and the public reenactment of rituals that embody their cultural and spiritual tradition.
Well in advance of the festivities, many people travel to their provinces to be with their families during the three days of the Lao New Year celebration, April 13-15. Airport and bus terminals at this time are as crowded as those in American cities.
The first day of the holiday is the last day of the old year. Families gather at Buddhist temples carrying flowers and perfumed water to pour over the Buddha statues — seeking maximum merit, some families visit as many as 9 temples. They also collect water that flows off the Buddhas and later pour it over family members, relatives, and friends in a preparatory cleansing and purifying ritual.
Homes and villages must also be cleansed and purified, and this is done on the second day — called “the day of no day” because it belongs neither to the old or the new year. A thorough cleaning sweeps away the bad things with the old year. Afterwards, young people go to the elders in the community to pour water on them and wish them a healthy long life. They may also ask the elders for forgiveness for any actions they might have done in the past year that in some way may have disrespected or offended them.
On the third day, families prepare a meal of various dishes for relatives and guests who may have traveled far to be with the family. This meal is followed by a “Baci” ceremony to welcome the new year. In the Baci ceremony I witnessed, the women held up a large tray with pieces of cooked chicken, sweets, and a lit candle. The host wife then delivered a prayer in which she asked for happiness and prosperity for everyone present.
After distributing the pieces of the ceremonial chicken and sweets among the guests, the women spread themselves among the relatives and guests to express their personal good wishes as they tied a white cotton string on their wrist. Lao people believe humans have 32 organs protected by 32 spirits which can sometimes wonder outside the body, creating a spiritual instability that may result in the onset of an illness.
By tying a white cotton string on a person’s wrist, the well-wisher is thus reuniting the body’s 32 spirits and helping to re-establish the person’s inner balance. The ceremony culminates with everyone tying white cotton strings and expressing our good wishes to one another — a truly spiritually enhancing ritual! The white strings are worn for at least three days, after which they may be removed but only by untying them because cutting the strings may sever the spiritual bonds.
So, for nearly two weeks, Laotians extend ties to one another at the personal, the communal and — yes— at the national level. There are colorful parades in all cities and towns, concerts in shopping malls, parties in most homes, and Basi ceremonies at each school and national university. Incredibly as it might seem, the Lao New Year holiday annually enables Laos — a socialist country led by a Marxist-Leninist government — to unify and realign itself again with its cultural and spiritual roots. The vivaciousness of the holiday will become most visible today, April 14, when in every street of every village, town and city, monks in orange robes will join everyone one else in splashing water at passers-by, at strangers, and at loved ones — so the country can be cleansed and purified for the new year!
Happy Lao New Year, everyone!