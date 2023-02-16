Editor's Note: Poterville College professor emeritus Jacinto Gardea is working as an English Language Fellow, an ELF, in Laos, as part of the U.S. State Department's English Fellow Program. Gardea's journal on his experiences will be featured periodically in The Recorder.
We use letters to form words, and individual words to form sentences, right? Yes, in kindergarten — Nat is my rat… Nat is a fat rat — and then only for about a half hour. Quickly, literally on the same page, we take kids beyond where individual words form a sentence: I like to give Nat a pat.
You may not think it’s a big deal, but the words “to” and “give” don't form two separate units of meaning like “Nat is” and “my rat.” “To give” qualifies as a word-group with a single meaning: to give, to sit, to eat, etc. We call them infinitive verbs.
I would not attempt to explain infinitive verbs to kindergartners, but I’ll do my best to make infinitive verbs intimate friends of second-language learners, who will spend a year or two also learning how to recognize and use phrases and clauses — the two fundamental word-groups inside sentences that deliver our messages.
Many textbooks, and the teachers who get stuck with them, waste precious time with adjective phrases, verb phrases, and adverb phrases — when the focus ought to be on the wily, ubiquitous prepositional phrases. These critters can appear anywhere in a sentence in two (for Nat, with Nat), three (at the end…) or nine words (… of that endless, humid, debilitating, disease-ridden and corpse-strewn summer…). And they can appear in strings of 2, 3, 4, or more, as Dr. Seuss cleverly illustrates in his classic Green Eggs and Ham.
Textbooks, and most teachers, rarely do justice to prepositional phrases. Yet, although they’re everywhere and we can use adjectives to stretch them like rubber bands, prepositional phrases can't morph themselves into clauses because they lack the crown jewels: verbs and subjects. Clauses will happily take in any number of prepositional phrases — but you can’t stuff even a two-word clause (he works) into a prepositional phrase. It’d be like trying to get a mule into the passenger section of a Boeing 747 — no way, no how.
Now, there’s a definite distinction between independent clauses (he works) and dependent clauses: if he works, when he works, while he works… you get the idea. If you start a sentence with a dependent clause (like this one), it’s a good idea to place a comma after it. Otherwise, dependent clauses can flow uninterrupted by punctuation marks as if they were cars or trucks being driven down a busy lane by drivers who have packed as many prepositional phrases in them as they needed to express themselves to their own satisfaction.
Verbs and subjects do their crown-jewel duty by serving as the locomotive and engineer of each clause-train. In sentences with 3 or 4 clauses, it takes some practice to quickly distinguish the words that are actually verbs from those that only look like verbs. Potentially troublesome (but useful) are the words ending in -ing, which we use as verbs when they’re tugging along one or more helping verbs (am writing, are reading, has been working, etc.). We also use -ing words as adjectives (writing tablet, reading room, working mom) — and, incredibly as it might seem to some, as the -ing nouns we call gerunds (ger-ends, not ger-ands): Writing is talking on paper. (Is writing talking?)
These brief explanations of the conventions of phrases, clauses, subjects, and verbs ought to convince you that the need of language arts students to become familiar with the structural features of the sentence is no different from the need of mechanics to become familiar with the structural features of engines. Put another way, grammar instruction does no more — and no less — than illustrate how we line up words, how we put together phrases and clauses, and the rules we follow to link them in all sorts of combinations to express our thought clearly and effectively.
So, you might think everything is hunky-dory in the realm of English grammar instruction, and the answer is… yes. There are vigorous English learning programs in all towns and cities in the U.S. with immigrant communities — and the number of public and private English-teaching institutions throughout the world is truly astonishing — and growing. Still… things could be better.
Because, you see, for more than 50 years a rarely discussed elephant has been sitting right smack in the living room of the English-teaching profession. The elephant can best be understood, switching metaphors, as a mist, a haze that saps English teachers’ confidence in the effectiveness of grammar instruction, seduces them into thinking there's no real need to become proficient in English grammar instruction — and, perhaps worst of all, discourages them from seeking more effective ways of teaching English grammar.
It’s no exaggeration to say in the decades of the 60s, 70s, and 80s, the noble edifice of English grammar instruction nearly collapsed. This is the focus of the next entry of this journal, but you can get the full story now in a YouTube video (a bit too long, I confess) of a keynote address I made as an English Language Fellow three years ago in Piura, Peru, melodramatically titled “The Birth and Near-Death of Grammar Instruction — and Its Resurrection Through Innovation.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orQuLlMiQJQ