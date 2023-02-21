The Porterville Fire Department continues to remember its fallen brothers, Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Library. Saturday was the third anniversary of that fire. In memory and honor of Figueroa and Jones, the fire department now has two additions along with the memorial rock at the corner of Cleveland and Hockett in front of Station 71. The fire hydrant located there was replaced with a Jones brand brass hydrant in honor of Jones. A fig tree, the “Fig” tree was planted next to the hydrant in honor of Figueroa. “While our brothers are gone, they will never be forgotten here at PFD,” PFD posted on its Facebook page.