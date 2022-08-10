While Johnny Orduno will be remembered for his contributions to mariachi music and for caring those for special needs, what Orduno may be best remembered for is his smile.
Orduno, the longtime president of the Porterville Mariachi Academy For the Performing Arts, died on Sunday. He was 80.
Orduno was also active in community service, including with the Porterville Exchange Club and Knights of Columbus. He was also involved in community service in his business as he operated care homes for those with special needs.
He was also known for his cooking as he would cook for fundraisers involving such organizations as the Mariachi Academy and Knights of Columbus. Orduno is known for becoming such a good cook from cooking for those with special needs he cared for.
“If I had to describe Johnny in one word it would be 'smile,'” said Exchange Club member and long-time community leader Felipe Martinez. “I would challenge you to find a picture of Johnny without a smile.”
Linda Camarena, who was one of the founding members of the Mariachi Academy in 2000, said she and Orduno had “a lot of good times” with the academy. “He was a wonderful person, very giving,” she said. “A big loss for Porterville.
“Very giving, very generous. A hard worker. He will be missed by many, many people.”
Orduno was instrumental in the academy's development which served mainly elementary to high school students, but served those of ages from 6 to 60. The academy was begun with the idea music builds character using mariachi music to each students how to read music, play mariachi music, sing and how to speak in front of a group and have poise.
The Mariachi Academy was credited to a great deal with putting Porterville on the map as its students performed in Mexico, Florida, Salt Lake City, Utah and Texas and won national awards.
The academy's curriculum coincided with those learning the violin and trumpet and the use of two guitar-like instruments for mariachi, the vihuela and the guitarron were also taught. Students also learned stage performance techniques, stage presence, positioning, voice projection and choreography.
The academy's students also performed locally and community events and parades. The Academy was known for its Noche de Garibaldi Dinner/Dance fundraiser in which Orduno would do the cooking. “He was just right there in the mix,” said community leader Elva Beltran, echoing what Camarena said about Orduno's work ethic.
“His life was the mariachi band and helping those kids succeed,” Beltran said. “He was very instrumental in building that up.
“A very respectful, kind man. A very gentle soul. He was a wonderful man, he really was. He's going to be very, very missed.”
The Mariachi Academy typically sponsors three annual showcases of student talent each year: The Noche de Garibaldi Dinner/Dance, the Mariachi Winter Wonderland Show in December, and the Valentine’s Day Show.
Martinez said Orduno was involved in mariachi music in the community for decades. Martinez added Orduno's work with mariachi music helped with the effort when Porterville was named as an All-America City. “He was instrumental in that,” Martinez said.
Martinez added Orduno helped “so many students with performing arts.”
About his service with the Exchange Club, Martinez said about Orduno, “He got very involved. He was the kind of gentleman who liked to work behind the scenes.
“He didn't want the accolades. He just wanted to get the job done. He wanted to work for an individual and make them happy. That's what he did.”
Martinez added he served those with special needs “all of his adult life. He cooked for all of them. He wanted to call them his kids.”
Martinez added Orduno didn't treat those he cared for like they were people with special needs just like they were special. Martinez added he wanted to make sure those he cared for stayed active.
“He didn't want them to be just sitting around,” Martinez said. “He wanted them to be involved in the community.”
Flora Kehl, who went to school with Orduno's daughters, said Orduno had a big heart. “Always wanted to help,” she said. “He is going to be missed. A great man. He was our rock.”
A visitation will be held at Myers Reception Hall on Tuesday, August 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 17. Interment will follow at Vandalia Cemetery.