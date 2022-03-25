Winners of the weekly Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble at Porterville Municipal Golf Course on Wednesday were Colton Phillips, Romero Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez and Orlando, who shot 6-under-par.
Jeff Edwards Wednesday night winners at Porterville Municipal Golf Course
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
- COVID Stats
- 'Be Great:' Summit sophomores participate in Be Future Ready Conference
- PUSD students Climate Change workshop March 31
- Best of the Valley Quilt Show April 1-3
- Sierra View Foundation sets golf classic for April 29
- Man suspected of indecent exposure arrested
- Spring is back: Plenty of activities coming up
- Roundabout to be added west of Porterville
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman accused of identity theft arrested
- Smash and Grab comes to Porterville; Boot Barn among those hit
- Woman shot several times dies; police investigating
- Pedestrian seriously injured; driver suspected of being under influence of medication
- Man, two 17-year-olds arrested in fatal California shooting
- DA: Domestic abuser serves total of six days in jail
- Officers honored for diffusing 2 recent incidents
- Residents say trying to fix Lombardi traffic issue has been a dead end
- Fight over rooftop solar continues
- 15-year-old accused of murdering 14-year-old arrested
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.