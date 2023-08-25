Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left Montie Dunning, Mr. Pena, Richard Martinez, Bryce Wickersham and Eric Tyler Sousa, who fired 7-under-par.
Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble winners
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Caltrans provides weekly Highway 190 repairs update
- NU BREED Volleyball helping middle school programs grow
- Townsend speaks at Exchange Club
- Kids2Dentist holds ribbon cutting
- Sierra View not selected to receive loan in state program
- Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble winners
- More Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble winners
- Can't Help Falling In Love With Him: Elvis, aka Jeremy Pearce, performs at Sierra Hills
Most Popular
Articles
- Retired Tulare County Sheriff Bob Wiley dies at age 87
- Porterville man sentenced to life for child molestation
- One DUI arrest made at Porterville checkpoint
- Convincted felon accused of possessing numerous weapons, narcotics arrested
- A Special Night: In the front row at Dodger Stadium
- Suspect accused of possessing stolen motorcycle arrested
- Hurricane Hilary to weaken here, but still lots of rain
- Sierra View reaches full capacity of 40 resident physicians
- Suspects accused of making false bomb threats arrested
- Main Street work to begin on September 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.