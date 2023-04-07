The Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble has returned to Porterville Municipal Golf Course and the winners of Wednesday's tournament were from left: Jesus Fernandez, Kelly Ferguson, Jason Painter, Joel Valdez and Brandon Wilson, who shot 6-under-par.
Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble winners
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 killed, 3 injured when car crashes, burns in Hollywood
- They Got The Beat: Monache Indoor Percussion Ensemble wins regional title
- Another arrest made in connection to February 24 murder
- Helping Hands ends 36-year run with donations to CCFCC, Turning Point
- Woman receives 30 years for motorcyclists' deaths
- Pedestrian injured in traffic collision on Highway 65
- Woman accused of felony fraud, reckless driving arrested
- TCF fire engine involved in rollover accident
- Tule River flows from Schafer Dam being reduced
- Pozole anyone? PUSD students sample offerings at Food Show
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.