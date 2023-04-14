Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble at Porterville Municipal Golf Course on Wednesday were from left: Clayton Landis, Mark Mauldin, Jason Painter, Vicente and Juan Flores, who shot 5-under-par.
Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble winners
