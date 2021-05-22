During a warrant search in the Farmersville area, 32-year-old Emiliano Camacho was arrested for marijuana-related offenses and booked into custody at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported
TCSO Detectives with the Marijuana Investigation Team served several search warrants for illegal marijuana grows.
Prior to Camacho being released on bail, it was discovered his real name is Javier Lopez.
In 2020, Lopez was identified as a suspect in a home invasion in Lindsay where a suspect was shot and killed by the homeowner.
On Thursday, TCSO Homicide Unit Detectives met with Lopez and interviewed him about the home invasion and homicide.
Lopez was charged with participating in a felonious crime, which resulted in a homicide.
Deputies are also still looking for 21-year-old Roman Sauceda Rueda of Visalia, who's an additional suspect in the 2020 home invasion.
This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Brad McLean or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194, or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.