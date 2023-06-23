One of the newest coffee places in town is now at Sierra View Medical Center. Java Express now offers its products at the hospital.
The hospital has partnered with locally owned Java Express to offer employees and visitors coffee, tea, specialty drinks and assorted pastries at the main floor of the hospital.
“As a community district hospital, it was our goal to partner with an established local small town coffee business who would complement our mission of serving the residents of Porterville and surrounding communities,” said Director of Food and Nutrition, Zaelin Stringham, MS, RD. “Java Express is an excellent fit and it has been wonderful having them here at Sierra View.”
Java Express joined Sierra View Medical Center to operate the hospital’s former “Coffee Corner” that offered products to healthcare workers, patients and visitors. Java Express is inside the Sierra View lobby near the main waiting area of the hospital, at 465 West Putnam Avenue and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Expanding the business has been something that I have wanted to do for quite some time and the opportunity to do so came along when Sierra View was advertising for a local business to operate their coffee corner space,” Java Express Owner Erica John said. “I want to thank all of our customers for the support, as they have been eagerly waiting for us to open new locations. Java Express at the hospital is easy to access for anyone who lives on this side of town or drives near this area.”
The same baristas that work at the original Java Express on Henderson Avenue with the same customer service are now serving up drinks at the hospital and have brought their creativity with them. Java Express features specialty drinks at the Sierra View location, including featuring drinks of the week that incorporate a healthcare theme or what's happening at the hospital.
One of the recent favorites was the “Banana Bag” featuring a complementary blend of white chocolate and banana flavors as the drink was named after a term for an IV bag. Next week will be a “Scooby Snack” as Paws 4 Healing and Pet Partners will be on-site hosting an informational meeting for those interested in volunteering with pet assisted therapy.
The meeting will be held Friday, June 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. Those interested can visit https://www.sierra-view.com/patients-visitors/volunteers/paws-4-healing-pet-partners-/ Deadline to register is Wednesday, June 28.
Sierra View stated Java Express staff have taken on the hospital culture in many ways. The hospital stated Java Express was a big hit as they participated in the hospital’s first Coffee and Coworkers event, held at the hospital courtyard.
Baristas dressed in matching shirts and served 16 different samples specialty drinks and coffee from Java Express. There were also giveaways for a drawing and baristas were able to mingle with staff.
“Sierra View Medical Center has been excited to partner with local coffee shop, Java Express and to share this new endeavor with the 1,000-plus workforce, patients, visitors and those who need a top notch jolt of energy,” the hospital stated. “Whether it’s Erica, her sister, niece, or any of the exceptional Java Express staff behind the coffee bar, they will be happy to serve you the same great drinks and pastries that they are known for.”