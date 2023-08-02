The Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced the retirement of Gil Jaramillo who has been the Executive Director for the Chamber twice, serving more than 19 years of the 30 years of existence of the Chamber.
Under Jaramillo's leadership, the Chamber instituted a wide range of programs, including the Ambassador Luncheon, Cinco de Mayo Celebration, Mini-Business Expo, Chile Verde Golf Tournament, and Día de Los Muertos. In recognition of his outstanding service, he has received many awards from the State Hispanic Chamber, cities, counties, and the State of California but the one he cherishes the most, he said, is receiving the California Hispanic Chamber Executive of the Year in 2022. Jaramillo will continue to be involved with the Chamber.
Criselda Ibarra will serve as the Interim Executive Director for the Tulare/King Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Ibarra’s experience includes service on the Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council. She also served as the Administrative Assistant/Office Manager for Tulare/King Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. As a result of extensive work on Chamber projects and events, she's well known to Chamber members, Ambassadors, staff, and volunteers.
“TKHCC want to thank Gil for his many years of service,” the chamber stated. Jaramillo's last day as executive director was Monday. Ibarra took over as interim executive director on Tuesday.
Further information regarding TKHCC can be found at www.mytkhcc.org
Established in 1993, the Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce seeks to promote business development within the Hispanic community. Through its network of Hispanic chambers and businesses, TKHCC represents the interest of more than 10,000 Hispanic businesses in Tulare and Kings Counties.