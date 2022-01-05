Darin Garrett, owner of Jake's Roofing of Porterville, stopped by the Central California Family Crisis Center on Main Street on Tuesday to present a $3,000 donation to the organization.
Garrett said he made the donation to encourage other businesses and others in the community to help organizations like CCFCC.
CCFCC executive director Mary Culver said donations to the center could be used in a variety of ways. “It's a domino effect,” she said.
Donations could be used “to keep our lights on,” Culver said. Or they could be used to provide such items as jackets, socks and hoodies for the center's outreach to the homeless along the Tule River. Or it could be as simple as fixing the tire on a vehicle for a client at the center's shelter, Culver added.
Donations can be used for hygiene bags that could cost anywhere from $15 to $27 the center provides every time during one its outreach efforts to the homeless along the river.
Culver said hygiene bags are donated to the center as well. She added businesses like Walmart, the Walmart Distribution Center and Target are also generous in their donations.
Culver, though, also noted though victims of domestic violence are considered homeless and the center works to remove the stigma of being homeless. “Many people are one paycheck away from being homeless,” Culver said.
Garrett made his $3,000 donation to specifically be used for the center's outreach to the homeless at the river.
Anyone interested in making a donation to the center call 781-7462. Anyone interested in volunteering with the center or seeking more information about the center can visit its website, ccfamilycrisis.org.