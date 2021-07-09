ake Castellow will continue on a legacy of FBI National Academy graduates serving as Porterville Police Chief.
Porterville City Manager John Lollis announced at the end of Tuesday's City Council meeting that he had selected Castellow to serve as the next Porterville Police Chief. Lollis had the authority to select the new police chief and decided to choose Castellow to replace Eric Kroutil, who's retiring.
Both Kroutil and Castellow are graduates of the prestigious FBI National Academy, a three-month program, in Quantico, Va. Only the top 1 percent of senior law enforcement officers from all over the world are selected for the academy.
There may actually only be three law enforcement officers from Tulare County who have graduated from the academy with the other being Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.
It took seven years for Castellow to be invited to the FBI academy as he applied in 2010 and wasn't accepted until 2017.
“His leadership and mentorship has helped me to get this job,” said Castellow about Kroutil.
Lollis also decided to promote within as he promoted Castellow from captain in the Porterville Police Department to chief.
That was something that made Porterville City Council member Milt Stowe glad when Lollis made the announcement.
“I'm just happy to see that we were able to promote from within,” Stowe said. “I think Jake is going to do a very good job.”
“Very professional,” said Lollis in talking about Castellow when he made the announcement. “Always by the book. No uncertainties.”
Castellow is a 1993 Woodlake High graduate and has worked in public safety for 28 years and in law enforcement for 26 years. He began as a Mercy Medical technician as an EMT driving an ambulance.
He went on to graduate from the College of the Sequoia Police Academy and returned to his hometown to begin his law enforcement career with the Woodlake Police Department in 1995 where he worked as a detective. He was recruited by the Tulare County Sheriff's Department and came to Porterville in 1998 where he was assigned to the substation here.
He was eventually recruited by the Porterville Police Department and joined the department in 2003. He was promoted to sergeant in 2004, to lieutenant in 2012 and the captain in 2015.
“I've pretty much worked with every department here at the police department,” Castellow said. That includes working in patrol, administration, investigations and with SWAT.
As a sergeant and lieutenant he has supervised every department in the police department. As captain he oversaw both of the department's divisions.
“It's very exciting,” said Castellow about being chosen as police chief. “And I'm very humbled to have the opportunity that has been presented to me.
“I love the police department. It's just like my family. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to serve as the police chief.”
Castellow was selected after a nationwide search was done to fill the position. “It's a very competitive process,” Castellow said. “I prepared for the process. I'm extremely grateful.”
Lollis said those in the area in law enforcement and in the district attorney's office speak highly of Castelllow.
“He's a very qualified candidate for it,” said Lollis about selecting Castellow as police chief. “He is without a doubt the right candidate for the position.”
Castellow said he's also extremely involved in the community and will continue to be involved in the community.
“I'm part of the community,” he said. “To me it's a great honor to serve in this capacity in this great city. People know me by my first name.”
“That the part of the job I love the most,” said Castellow about interacting with the community. “I will continue to do that.”
As far as his goals, Castellow said “they're similar to Chief Kroutil. If there needs to be major changes then I didn't do my job as captain.”
Castellow said one area he wants to continue to develop is the department's technology, which he said will help the department continue to take a proactive approach to law enforcement. “I think technology plays a huge part in that,” he said.
He added he wants the police department to continue to take a proactive approach when dealing with the homeless. “It's a quality of life issue for everybody,” Castellow said.
Castellow added he will continue to stress education and training as well. “Those are the types of things we're going to focus on,” he said.
He added about the ultimate goal: “Just to provide the best public safety we can.”