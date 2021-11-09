Jaeger and Reid will be featured in the last concert of the fall concert series at River Ridge on Sunday, November 14. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and the free concert will begin at 4. River Ridge is located at 37675 Balch Park Road. Jaeger and Reid are Judi Jaeger and Bob Reid, a singer-songwriter duo known for their beautiful harmony and folk roots.,
Jaeger and Reid to be featured at River Ridge
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
