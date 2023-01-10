Invitational. Already as a sophomore Monache's Jacob Perez has accomplished the feat in the first two years of his career.
After taking eighth at the event last year, Perez finished seventh at the event on Saturday in Clovis. The Doc Buchanan Invitational is one of the nation's premiere events and it's getting tougher every year, said Monache coach Eric Orozco, making the finish for Perez all that more impressive.
“It's gotten better since,” said Orozco about the Doc Buchanan this year as compared to last year.
Perez was seeded No. 12 in the event and opened with a win by pin. He then wrestled the No. 5 seed, Gilroy's Elijah Cortez in the round of 16. The match was tied 5-5 when Perez gave up a takedown in the final 30 seconds as Cortez pulled out the win.
Perez came back to beat Selma's Damian Alvarez 17-3 by major decision. He then won 6-2 and won by pin before losing 8-6.
Perez came back to win by major decision 12-2 in the seventh place match to finish at 5-2. The two wrestlers Perez lost to finished fourth and fifth in the event.
Jacob Estrada also had an impressive run at 116 for Monache. Estrada opened with a 10-3 loss to the No. 12 seed, Damian Moreno from Arizon.
But he came back to win 5-0 and then beat Clovis' Jaden Wren, who's ranked in the top 10 in the state. Estrada was up by one point in the third period when he won the match by pin. Estrada then won by major decision 10-1 before being eliminated and ended up 3-2 in the event.
Monache's other wrestlers in the event all had tough draws, facing many state and nationally ranked wrestlers. Edgar Batres went 0-2 at 148 after losing in the opening round to the tournament's No. 2 seed, Jaydon Robinson, who's ranked in the top 10 nationally. “That was just a bad luck draw,” Orozco said.
Wanderlei Whittington at 141, Dagan Allee at 223 and Malachiah Robles at 288 all went 0-2 for Monache.
PHS GIRLS TAKE THIRD
The Porterville High girls wrestling team placed third out of 33 teams at the California Girls Invitational over the weekend in Morro Bay. Samanta Pina and Delilah Maldonado each won tites with Maldonado being named the Outstanding Upper Weights Wrestler in the event. Also for PHS. Chloe Soria took second and Julieth Reyes placed sixth.
PHS BOYS AT REDWOOD
The PHS boys placed eighth out of 27 teams at the Redwood Invitational over the weekend. Porterville had two champions as Zach Klarcyk won at 106 pounds and Gabriel Luna won at 152. All of Luna's wins came by pin. Others to place for PHS were Izaya Welsh who took second at 145 and Esai Rodrigues who placed fourth at 285.