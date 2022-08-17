On June 30, 2022, headlines read, “18-year-old woman’s body pulled from Lake Success…” While learning about this “woman’s” passing, my heart shattered. The news was so shocking and unexpected. The woman wasn’t just an 18-year-old. She was my closest and best friend and her name was Jackelinne Castro Vazquez. She was the only daughter of her two parents, who yearned for her before she was born, and her story deserves to be told.
Jackie had such a generous and beautiful soul. Every day at school, she always made sure to check up on me and ask me how I was doing. We would either arrive at school at the same time and catch up, meet up while we were both in the brunch line, or see each other at our lunch table. I truly enjoyed walking around the school campus with her, talking about our days, encouraging each other with positive affirmations and advice, and just laughing with her in general. She always made sure to make me smile and laugh, and always succeeded at it. She took care of me and offered a helping hand during my weakest moments. Without a doubt, Jackie was always there for everyone and anyone around her, no matter what. Her loving spirit affected her loved ones, friends, peers, and mentors in such an uplifting manner. We will forever cherish these amazing and memorable moments we had with Jackie.
Jackie had a variety of interests. Some of her hobbies consisted of listening to music (such as The Strokes), drawing/painting, and writing poetry. In fact, Jackie would always talk to me about her dream of publishing a poetry book one day in the future. She would want me to read her poems and would ask me, “What do you think?” My response was always the same: “It sounds amazing.” She was gifted at having a way with words and expressing her feelings so elegantly. It wasn’t until recently I found out at her funeral she was already in the works of developing this poetry book. Her father mentioned it was all ready to go, but the only thing missing was her signature.
Alongside her hobbies, Jackie was a part of the MTA (Multimedia and Technology Academy) pathway at Monache High School. Her strong work ethic allowed her to have much success and make many contributions throughout the four years of her high school career. One of her biggest achievements was winning the Best Documentary Award at this year’s Picture the Valley Film Festival in Fresno with her partner Julia Devora. The theme of their video was Día De Los Muertos. Jackie also completed an internship where she collaborated with students from Harmony Magnet Academy to make a video about the ways in which PUSD (Porterville Unified School District) schools can conserve more energy.
Not only was Jackie involved in MTA, but she also enjoyed playing sports. Jackie and I would share many moments in soccer together and had the opportunity to bond over it as well. During her earlier years at Monache High School, she quickly became the captain of the JV Monache Girls Soccer team. Soon after, she joined Monache’s Cross Country team in the Fall and the Track and Field team in the Spring, where she earned a variety of triumphs in both sports. As part of the Cross Country team, Jackie became the MVP in the year 2021 and was the second fastest in the EYL with all EYL honors. She was also the fastest runner in the city, ran in the Division 2 Valley Championship race, was nominated for the EYL Acosta Award because she was an excellent example of character, and medaled at the national level Cross Country race in the Woodbridge Invitational in Los Angeles.
Additionally, she became the Co-MVP and captain of the Track and Field team and would run a total of 1,000 miles per year for Cross Country and Track and Field.
Furthermore, Jackie and I were both enthusiastic to be able to attend UC Berkeley together this upcoming fall. All of her achievements led to her acceptance in being able to major in engineering. She was even prepared to bring one of her two cats, Maya Castro, whom she loved very much. Her long list of accomplishments laid a successful future ahead of her. Just like a star in the sky, Jackie shone brightly. She stood out from the rest because of her incredible capabilities. From now on, she will continue to shine light and watch over all of her loved ones and those who she cared for so dearly. We will never forget her and the immeasurable pain that comes from her loss.
To my dear friend: I love you so much, Jackie. I will forever carry you with me. May you rest easy with pure grace and love.
Darlene Navarro is a Monache graduate