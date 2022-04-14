A father-son duo has now been named as the Wagon Master for the annual Jackass Mail Run to be held on Saturday.
Chris Perez is the 2022 Wagon Master. He's the son of Ex-Wagon Master Pete Perez, who served in the position in 1996.
Chris Perez is known has someone who has been the “behind the scenes guy” for many years for the mail run and this year he'll lead the run up to Springville. The Ex-Wagon Masters and Jackass Main Run Committee will meet in front of Porterville City Hall sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
All other riders are welcome to join in from the former railroad tracks at Orange Avenue and D Street. There will be a lunch stop at Antlers and then the ride will continue, arriving in Springville around 4 p.m. or so.
As part of the Jackass Mail Run, the Springville Mail Run event will be held by the Springville Chamber of Commerce from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be various activities, vendors, crafts, music and food.
And of course there promises to be a shootout where hopefully the bandits won't rob the mail wagon. There will also be the chance to win drawing prizes.
The event will happen at the community park across from the Springville Inn where Poor Richards is now located. But beware men without beards and women not wearing dresses will need a permit to do so or otherwise they run the risk of being “thrown in jail.”
For more information visit the Springville Mail Run Facebook page or the Jackass Mail Run Facebook page.
The Jackass Mail Run began in 1961 and is a reenactment of when mail was delivered to Springville during Old West times.