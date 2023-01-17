Porterville Exchange Club members are shown at their meeting held on Thursday. Donnette Silva Carter, Tulare Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer, was the guest speaker. The new meeting place for the Exchange Club at is RJ's Café & Bakery. The club meets on Thursdays at noon.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
