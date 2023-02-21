The Porterville Exchange Club team for the 2023 World Ag Expo. From the time leading up to opening day through Friday clean up and buttoning up the booth, from start to finish club members, friends and student volunteers worked close to 700 hours to bring smiles to all who patronized our booth.
It's A Snap
