The Rotary Club of Porterville lended support to The Porterville Military Academy cadets. The Rotary Club provided funds will underwrite the Cadets upcoming “Pass In Review & Family Day / Salsa / Chili Cook-off” to be held on Friday and a variety of cadet travel events. From left School Military Commandant, Lt /Col (ret.) Fred Dohnke, MSG (CAARNG) Hector Medellin, Cadets: C/CFC Kaelin Sweeney, C/CSM Luke Jackson and C/OC Richard Reece. Arlina Gillett, Rotary Past President, presents the check to Cadet Jackson and Dr. Antonia Ecung, President of the PMA Advisory Board.
It's A Snap
