Strathmore High alum John Duboski and a friend of Strathmore's Larry Stewart came up with the idea to donate Stewart's book, “My Close-Up View” to the Porterville temporary library. In his book donated to the library Stewart writes his career as a journalist and all of the prominent athletes and personalities he covered in the world of sports. Stewart is best known for his TV/Radio column he wrote for the Los Angeles Times. In this photo, Stewart poses with 1944 Porterville High graduate Bill Sharman, center, and Boston Celtics great Bob Cousy in 2004 in Springfield, Mass., when Sharman was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach. He was inducted into the basketball hall of fame as a player in 1976. Stewart writes extensively about his long-time friend Sharman in his book.