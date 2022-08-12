Tulare County's three “legends” from left, 1944 Porterville High graduate Bill Sharman, 1964 Strathmore High graduate Larry Stewart and Tulare's Bob Mathias, the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Decathlon Champion, pose with legendary UCLA men's basketball coach John Wooden. Stewart writes about covering prominent sports figures like Sharman in his book “My Up-Close View” which chronicles his distinguished career as a sports journalist. Fellow Strathmore High graduate John Duboski has donated his copy of Stewart's book to the Porterville temporary library.

