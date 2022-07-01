Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course from left were Carlos Banuellos, Anthony, Aaron Franco and Alec Adams, who shot 8-under-par.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
- Porterville Proud: Temporary library opens to the public
- Lindsay to receive $2 million for firefighting
- Porterville 9-10 all-stars fall to Visalia
- COVID Stats
- Month-long investigation leads to major drug bust
- It's A Snap
- Rotary Club installs 2022-2023 officers
- Springville blood drive to be held Wednesday
Most Popular
Articles
- Release of fentanyl suspects makes national news: Boudreaux outraged
- Two men accused in shooting arrested; Ghost Gun used
- Body of 18=year-old woman pulled from Success Lake
- Porterville Strong: Local Little League All-Stars advance to championship round
- Police: Man arrested with semi-automatic rifle at pizzeria
- Superior Court responds to release of fentanyl suspects
- Teapot Dome road construction set to begin in July
- Month-long investigation leads to major drug bust
- Suspect named in 1994 murder of 10-year-old girl; suspected lived in Porterville afterward
- Yankees' Judge walks off Astros for 2nd time in 4 days
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.