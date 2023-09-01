The Porterville Exchange Club had a wonderful dinner at El Tapatio Restaurant to give thanks to the many years of support of Alicia and Jorge Gutierrez. It was a heartwarming evening of sharing and camaraderie. It's important the new members hear about the rich tradition of the Exchange Club in Porterville. For those interested in knowing more about the Exchange Club, it meets every Thursday at noon at RJ's Cafe & Bakery and can be followed on Facebook to stay connected with the club's activities.