At the Thursday Porterville Exchange Club meeting Margarito Rodriguez owner of Prosperity Air Conditioning was presented his Membership Certificate and pins from President Eddie Hernandez. Margarito came as a presenter and right away he liked what he heard and what the club stood for. After a couple of meetings he was set and determined to be an active member. Those who know Margarito are encouraged to congratulate him the next time they see him. The Porterville Exchange Club is going through a growth spurt. Those who are thinking about joining a civic group can join the club for lunch at RJ's Cafe & Bakery where the club meets every Thursday at noon. 

