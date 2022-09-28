Here they come again! One of Porterville's most treasured traditions will happen again on Thursday when the Porterville Panther Band enters onto the track at Rankin Stadium before the Porterville High football game against Mt. Whitney on Thursday that's scheduled to begin at about 7:30 p.m. The band will also perform its halftime show on Thursday. The band is shown entering onto the track before Friday's game against Exeter.

