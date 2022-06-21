The Dinosaur Kingdom featured at the Jurassic World: Dominion Vendor event held at Galaxy 9 Theatre is shown. Many braved the heat to check out the event on Saturday, June 11 that coincided with the opening of the new movie, Jurassic World: Dominion. There were various vendors, non-profit crafters and food at the event. Also at the event were Tulare County Sheriff's Office Porterville Substation Commander, Lt. Larry Camacho and TCSO Deputy Abraham Sanchez. Kris Lindley from Dinosaur Kingdon and his crew were also on hand with various dinosaurs. The event was sponsored by Porterville Kiwanis, Reyes Nursey, Maria R. Garcia Satte Farm Insurance, Topnotch Security and Galaxy 9 Theatre.