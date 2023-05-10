Three cousins, Rodney Bradley, Earl Lisenbery and Calvin Lisenbery were among the veterans who were able to take part in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C, leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday. All three cousins are from Porterville families and all three grew up in Porterville. Earl Lisenbery still lives in Porterville. The Bradleys owned and operated Bradley Mortuary before they sold it to Myers. The three cousins met together at LAX and left together for Washington, D.C. Among the sites they toured was Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Memorial. All three said it was an emotional trip for them as they all still get together and visit.

