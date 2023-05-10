Three cousins, Rodney Bradley, Earl Lisenbery and Calvin Lisenbery were among the veterans who were able to take part in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C, leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday. All three cousins are from Porterville families and all three grew up in Porterville. Earl Lisenbery still lives in Porterville. The Bradleys owned and operated Bradley Mortuary before they sold it to Myers. The three cousins met together at LAX and left together for Washington, D.C. Among the sites they toured was Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Memorial. All three said it was an emotional trip for them as they all still get together and visit.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- It's A Snap
- D Street Train Show for model train enthusiasts Saturday
- Five former PHS swimmers compete in state community college meet
- Welcome to the Porterville Zoo and the circus too at the fair
- Three accused of carjacking arrested
- Monache softball takes care of Mt. Whitney
- The Eagle Soars: Casino grand opening held
- Internazionali BNL d'Italia Results
Most Popular
Articles
- Jehovah's Witnesses return to L.A. County Fair
- Woman accused of stabbing man to death apprehended
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to hold rummage sale
- Woman suspected of murder wanted
- Nashville Nick: Slater signs recording contract
- Grand opening for Eagle Mountain Casino set for May 9
- Porterville Flag Day Ceremony in jeopardy
- Supervisors to consider property purchase for mental health facility
- Woodville Strong: Beautification project improves community
- Porterville's Casino of Dreams, Eagle Mountain Casino opens
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.