This photo courtesy of former Porterville Recorder photographer Lonnie Eskridge shows the dog park adjacent to the Porterville Sports Complex filled with water, but Eskridge's dogs don't mind. He said his dogs are water dogs and never hesitate to frolic in the water. The dog park also serves as a ponding basin. Eskridge said while he was at the dog park a city worker was transferring water to another ponding area via a gasoline pump.

