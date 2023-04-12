Thursday's Porterville Exchange Club meeting featured guest speaker Robie Reid, Plant Manager for Sunkist, whose presentation was informative and energetic. Reid is a local boy who has done good in the business world plus he does good deeds by being a volunteer cross country coach at Strathmore High School. He shared with the club you can be proud of all those who work in the citrus industry for it's known as a leader around the world especially in the Asian Market. The Exchange Club meets every Thursday at noon at RJ'S Cafe & Bakery. 

