The Porterville Exchange Club thanks Virginia Gurrola for presenting on behalf of the 'Mighty 190' committee on Thursday, As you can see by the smiling faces the club members really enjoyed the gifts that were handed out. We were pleasantly surprised of so many agencies behind the 'Mighty 190' and its push to bring tourism dollars into our local economy. The club members were beaming with pride on hearing about all of what we have in our backyard. Plus all of the outdoor activities one can take advantage of with little to know money for all of the local folks.  The Exchange Club meets every Thursday at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon where everyone is welcome. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments