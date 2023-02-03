Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Jodi Golden-Lund congratulates Juanita Baldwin, right, and Mona Martinez on their marriage. The pair exchanged vows on January 28 during a service at Trinity. A large gathering of church members, family and friends attend the event.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Two arrests made in Goshen massacre, one in shootout
- Granite Hills mock trial team advances to semifinals
- SHS boys basketball beats Granite Hills
- PC men's basketball picks up big win against Fresno City
- Sequoia, Monache honored in winter guard, percussion event
- It's A Snap
- 190 lane closure hours to expand at Success Lake
- Yokuts Proud: McDarment's mural depicts her culture
Most Popular
Articles
- Wild Boy: Springville native's film based on background to be screened locally
- Local man still dealing with cleanup site: bill now more than $600,000
- Hollywood sinkhole almost swallows LAFD fire engine
- Burton teachers overwhelmingly reject offer
- Lindsay man convicted in child molestation case
- Porterville's second dispensary, Cannabis Culture Club, now open
- Man suspected of possessing child pornography arrested
- Traffic stop leads to two arrests, one on drug charges
- Sheriff on Goshen murders: Close to 'bringing baby killers to justice;' death penalty wanted
- Porterville man sentenced to life for wife's murder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.