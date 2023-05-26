A great presentation was given by Alida Verduzco from the City of Porterville Economic Development Department at Thursday's Porterville Exchange Club meeting. One knows it's a great meeting when Porterville Exchange Club members ask questions after the meeting is over. Verduzco is proud to be working in her adopted hometown especially in her department where one is in the middle of recruiting new business while staying in touch with already established businesses in the city. She made it a point to keep an eye on the horizon of what is coming in the near and far future. Porterville Exchange Club meets every Thursday at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon where everyone is welcome.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER rercorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Young Porterville artist to have show in Visalia
- Terra Bella residents say mental health facility unsafe to community
- Fair closes with a Fiesta
- MHS runners set school records at Valley meet
- No. 1 seed Oklahoma is chasing softball history and Clemson stands in the way at super regional
- Franklin, Wylie named to all-EYL first team in softball
- Loved ones Adult School graduates
- Confucius says Carson, Robles Teachers of the Year
- It's A Snap
- Memorial Day ceremonies planned: volunteers needed for Porterville ceremony
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.