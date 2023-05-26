A great presentation was given by Alida Verduzco from the City of Porterville Economic Development Department at Thursday's Porterville Exchange Club meeting. One knows it's a great meeting when Porterville Exchange Club members ask questions after the meeting is over. Verduzco is proud to be working in her adopted hometown especially in her department where one is in the middle of recruiting new business while staying in touch with already established businesses in the city. She made it a point to keep an eye on the horizon of what is coming in the near and far future. Porterville Exchange Club meets every Thursday at RJ's Cafe & Bakery at noon where everyone is welcome.

Recommended for you

Load comments