The Porterville Union High School Class of 1952 held its 70th reunion on October 1. The reunion was hosted by Arlene Morris DePaoli at Sierra Hills Retirement. Back from left: Neil Selman, Irene Surabian Boyajian, Mathew Bakick, Carl Jarirs. Front from left: Elsie Kennedy Triplet, Arlene Morris DePaoli, Marcia Sommers Reed, Frances Cates Shannon. Twenty-two others were contacted but were unable to attend due to vacations, health and long distance. Five guests attended: Don and Laurie Kennedy, Doris Selman, Arthur Asodorian and Elaine Dickerson to help with organizing.

