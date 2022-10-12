The Porterville Union High School Class of 1952 held its 70th reunion on October 1. The reunion was hosted by Arlene Morris DePaoli at Sierra Hills Retirement. Back from left: Neil Selman, Irene Surabian Boyajian, Mathew Bakick, Carl Jarirs. Front from left: Elsie Kennedy Triplet, Arlene Morris DePaoli, Marcia Sommers Reed, Frances Cates Shannon. Twenty-two others were contacted but were unable to attend due to vacations, health and long distance. Five guests attended: Don and Laurie Kennedy, Doris Selman, Arthur Asodorian and Elaine Dickerson to help with organizing.
It's A Snap
