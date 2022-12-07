Flora Kehl of Porterville has once again decorated a Christmas tree at her Porterville home with a patriotic theme in honor of her military family who has had had several family members serve in the military. It's just one of three Christmas trees in the Kehl home, including one tree that has been decorated with a Whooville theme.
It's A Snap
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Local family continues Los Posadas tradition
- SQF enters into co-stewardship agreement with Tule River Tribe
- Status of Hurtado-Shepard race still unchanged
- It's A Snap
- Four boys 'caught' stocking PLJ with food
- Environmental Review Process begins for Friant-Kern water guidelines
- COVID Stats
- Lindsay's Aria Health Care Center receives HeartCorps grant
Most Popular
Articles
- Opening Day: Haven cannabis dispensary to open to public Saturday
- PPD responds to incidents at Sierra View, fire station
- Setton Farms
- Man arrested on vehicle theft, drug charges
- Christmas Parade postponed; tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 8
- Police: 18 arrests as Los Angeles retail theft ring busted
- Police fatally shoot armed man suspected of stealing truck
- Man accused of animal cruelty in Lindsay arrested Large number of horses, cows, dogs, puppies involved
- Christmas Parade could be postponed due to rain
- Hurtado has 12-vote lead; Shepard criticizes Kern County Elections
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.