The Porterville Exchange Club held its regular monthly dinner out with family at the River Steakhouse inside Eagle Mountain Casino. It was well attended by members and guests who love to hang out and fellowship. Special thanks go out to Club member photographer Rondii Nieto Bonilla for making all of the arrangements. Also a great big  thank you to Mistie Webb, Marketing and Community Liaison Coordinator at Eagle Mountain Casino for making it happen for the club since we were a large group. After dinner the Exchange Club member who wanted to took full advantage of the casino floor. The Exchange Club meets every Thursday at noon at RJ's Cafe & Bakery where everyone is welcomed to sit in on our meetings to learn about the club. If you need information about the club contact any member or call Felipe A. Martinez, 559-350-3003. 

