The Porterville Exchange Club members meeting at RJ's Cafe on Thursday was a team building and planning session. The team building went well as there are quite a few new club members. They were brought into the fold for the upcoming events, World Ag Expo, Public Safety Recognition Dinner, Dedication of Soldiers Cross plus few Freedom Shrines to donate.
