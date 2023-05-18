On Saturday night Porterville Exchange Club board member Amanda Yan and family attended the Casa Gala. Thank you Amanda for being such a committed member and supporter to the Exchange Club. The Club has a few CASA advocates as members for it's one of our major pillars supporting children in need of love and protection. A shout out to CASA for all they do not only in our community but Tulare County as a whole.The Exchange Club meets every Thursday at noon at RJ's Cafe & Bakery where everyone is welcome.