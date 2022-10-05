Ten women of the 20-Ands Club met for their fifth year reunion since the club disbanded in 2017. Due to COVID there wasn't a third year reunion in 2021. Sandy Achterberg and Charlene Branch hosted the event at the Pizza Factory on Thursday, September 29. Ten of the 20 remaining members of the club were present. They were: Back: Nancy Lewis, Marlene Mainord, Nancy Likins, Sandy Actherberg, Betty Jo Dennis and Betty Blackmon. Front: Cheryl Anderson, Rotha Anderson, Verla Everett and Charlene Branch.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments