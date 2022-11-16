It’s back! The Central California Family Crisis Center is selling tickets to win a beautifully decorated 7.5 foot Christmas tree or a 47 inch decorative wreath. Tickets are only $5 each or a book of five for $20. You may purchase tickets from any Crisis Center Board Member, at the FCC Office located at 112 N Main St, or at Harris Furniture. The drawings will be held on December 5 and winners will be notified by phone. All proceeds go directly to the CCFCC Emergency Shelter assisting victims of domestic violence and homelessness. If you have further questions, contact the Crisis Center office or Karen Vanni at kvanni@charter.net

